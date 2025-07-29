Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
There's bad news for all you T-Mobile Money users out there
2 hours ago
- T-Mobile is discontinuing the dedicated T-Mobile Money app and integrating its features into the multi-purpose T-Life app.
- The migration includes a simplified APY requirement, new debit cards, new account numbers, and suspended or discontinued features like Pay Friends and check services.
T-Mobile is making a big push for the T-Life app, envisioning it as the super app that does everything for you. The carrier has retired several older apps into T-Life, like the erstwhile T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Tuesdays apps. Now, the carrier is sunsetting yet another app in favor of T-Life. If you are an avid user of the T-Mobile Money app, you must make your peace with the T-Life app.
Reddit users have received an email from the carrier announcing that the T-Mobile Money experience will soon move to the T-Life app.
T-Mobile’s website confirms the change, but also points out that a few things are changing with T-Mobile Money with the move to the T-Life app:
- A new home in T-Life: The T-Mobile Money app is going away. You’ll access your account through the T-Life app or at t-mobilemoney.com.
- Simpler APY eligibility (starting 12/1/25): Earning 4.00% APY* on the first $3,000 will only require $200 in monthly direct deposits — no more 10 qualifying purchases.
- New debit card and account number: You’ll receive a new card with tap-to-pay and a new account number. Be sure to update any direct deposits or auto-payments with your new info and confirm your mailing address is current so your card gets to the right place.
- “Pay Friends” feature going on pause: This feature will be temporarily unavailable while we make improvements. In the meantime, you can use external payment apps such as Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle to send money.
- Direct Deposit setup changes: You’ll no longer be able to manage Direct Deposit from within T-Mobile Money. Instead, you’ll set it up directly through your employer.
- Changes to how checks work: You’ll no longer be able to mail in checks for deposit — use the T-Life app to deposit checks by photo instead. Personal check writing and ordering checks will also go away. If you need to send a physical check, use the Pay Bills feature in T-Life.
- Easier Got Your Back eligibility: Starting 12/1/25, all T-Mobile Money customers can qualify. Just make $200 or more in payroll-based direct deposits every 31 days, and we’ll spot you up to $50 if you overdraft.
T-Mobile doesn’t say this out loud, but as one Reddit user points out, the fact that people are getting new debit cards and account numbers indicates that T-Mobile is possibly switching the underlying bank. The web page still notes that Coastal Community Bank provides banking services.
T-Mobile also notes that once T-Mobile Money goes live in the T-Life app, users can earn 4% APY on their entire checking account balance until November 30, 2025.
Curiously, I could not locate the date on which T-Mobile Money features will go live in the T-Life app. I’ve reached out to T-Mobile for clarification. I’ll update this article when I learn more.
