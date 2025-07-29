There's bad news for all you T-Mobile Money users out there

T-Mobile is making a big push for the T-Life app , envisioning it as the super app that does everything for you. The carrier has retired several older apps into T-Life, like the erstwhile T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Tuesdays apps. Now, the carrier is sunsetting yet another app in favor of T-Life. If you are an avid user of the T-Mobile Money app, you must make your peace with the T-Life app.

Reddit users have received an email from the carrier announcing that the T-Mobile Money experience will soon move to the T-Life app.

T-Mobile’s website confirms the change, but also points out that a few things are changing with T-Mobile Money with the move to the T-Life app:

The T-Mobile Money app is going away. You’ll access your account through the T-Life app or at t-mobilemoney.com. Simpler APY eligibility (starting 12/1/25): Earning 4.00% APY* on the first $3,000 will only require $200 in monthly direct deposits — no more 10 qualifying purchases.

Earning 4.00% APY* on the first $3,000 will only require $200 in monthly direct deposits — no more 10 qualifying purchases. New debit card and account number: You’ll receive a new card with tap-to-pay and a new account number. Be sure to update any direct deposits or auto-payments with your new info and confirm your mailing address is current so your card gets to the right place.

You’ll receive a new card with tap-to-pay and a new account number. Be sure to update any direct deposits or auto-payments with your new info and confirm your mailing address is current so your card gets to the right place. “Pay Friends” feature going on pause: This feature will be temporarily unavailable while we make improvements. In the meantime, you can use external payment apps such as Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle to send money.

This feature will be temporarily unavailable while we make improvements. In the meantime, you can use external payment apps such as Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle to send money. Direct Deposit setup changes: You’ll no longer be able to manage Direct Deposit from within T-Mobile Money. Instead, you’ll set it up directly through your employer.

You’ll no longer be able to manage Direct Deposit from within T-Mobile Money. Instead, you’ll set it up directly through your employer. Changes to how checks work: You’ll no longer be able to mail in checks for deposit — use the T-Life app to deposit checks by photo instead. Personal check writing and ordering checks will also go away. If you need to send a physical check, use the Pay Bills feature in T-Life.

You’ll no longer be able to mail in checks for deposit — use the T-Life app to deposit checks by photo instead. Personal check writing and ordering checks will also go away. If you need to send a physical check, use the Pay Bills feature in T-Life. Easier Got Your Back eligibility: Starting 12/1/25, all T-Mobile Money customers can qualify. Just make $200 or more in payroll-based direct deposits every 31 days, and we’ll spot you up to $50 if you overdraft.

T-Mobile doesn’t say this out loud, but as one Reddit user points out, the fact that people are getting new debit cards and account numbers indicates that T-Mobile is possibly switching the underlying bank. The web page still notes that Coastal Community Bank provides banking services.