T-Mobile is testing a new 5G home internet service with very generous freebies for customers

TL;DR T-Mobile is testing a new invite-only mmWave 5G home internet service in Phoenix, Arizona.

The service includes unlimited internet with no speed caps, and T-Mobile will install an external mmWave antenna connected to a Nokia Wi-Fi router in customers’ homes.

T-Mobile will cover the cost of up to 12 existing voice lines and two standard 5G home internet lines for customers who participate in the trial.

T-Mobile is reportedly testing a new mmWave 5G home internet service and offering customers loads of freebies to trial it.

According to TheMobileReport, T-Mobile began sending sign-up invitations for its new mmWave 5G home internet service to customers in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 21. The carrier is inviting people to try the unlimited internet service with no speed caps at no cost. After signing up, an expert will come to your home to install an external mmWave antenna, which will connect to a Nokia Wi-Fi router inside your house.

The cherry on top of the free 5G home internet trial is that T-Mobile is offering to pay for up to 12 existing voice lines along with two existing standard 5G home internet lines a customer may already have. That’s some incentive to check out the carrier’s new mmWave service.

What is mmWave 5G internet? What is mmWave home internet? Well, mmWave 5G is a type of high-speed internet connection that uses very high-frequency radio waves to transmit data. Think of it like a super-fast highway for information. Because it operates at these higher frequencies, it can quickly carry a lot of data, which means you can download movies or play games with very little delay. However, it has a limited range.

Imagine you’re at a concert and standing close to the stage. You can hear every note perfectly, and the sound is clear. But if you move to the back of the venue, the music might get muffled and take longer to reach you. Similarly, mmWave 5G works best when you’re close to the source, and there are no obstacles in its path. It doesn’t travel as far as other types of 5G, which T-Mobile uses for its existing 5G home plans, so you need to be relatively close to a cell tower to get good service.

For the new service, T-Mobile is mounting an mmWave antenna at your location, so technically, you should get decent connectivity. The point of the trial is to test this.

Customers who opt for the trial will only need to pay taxes and other relevant fees if they are not on a tax-included plan. The rest of the freebies on offer will continue until the trial ends, which is set to end in May 2025.

