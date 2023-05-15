T-Mobile giving away MLB.TV subscriptions for second time this year

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is once again offering customers free MLB.TV.

You can sign up for it through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting on May 23, 2023.

This applies to T-Mobile phone plans and in-home internet subscribers, as well as select Metro by T-Mobile customers.

For years now, one of the most popular T-Mobile perks for subscribers has been an annual subscription to MLB.TV. This is the place you can watch out-of-market home and away games as well as pre- and post-game content. Typically, this service costs $149.99 at the start of each season.

Back in March, T-Mobile once again offered free MLB.TV to customers. However, if you missed the opportunity to grab it then, you have another chance. On May 23, 2023, T-Mo will re-open sign-ups for the baseball streaming service, once again at zero cost.

As usual, you’ll need the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to get this freebie. This app is available to anyone who has an eligible T-Mobile smartphone line, subscribes to the in-home T-Mobile internet plan, or subscribes to eligible Metro by T-Mobile plans. Notably, people who are only signed up for one of the following plans are ineligible for T-Mobile Tuesdays and thus unable to get free MLB.TV:

DIGITS plans

Government

Mobile Internet

Pay as You Go

Prepaid without data Partner and Wholesale Brands / MVNO

Suspended or Canceled accounts

T-Mobile Connect

Wearables

It is unlikely T-Mobile will offer this perk again during this current baseball season. If you don’t want to miss out, we’d recommend marking your calendar for May 23!

Comments