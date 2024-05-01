T-Mobile brings Mint Mobile into the fold, here's what it means for you

On April 26, 2024, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved T-Mobile’s acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation, the parent company of Mint Mobile. The carrier has now completed the deal and it will bring a couple of new benefits to Mint Mobile customers.

Today, T-Mobile published a press release announcing that Ka’ena Corporation is now officially part of its business. Along with the acquisition, the Un-carrier brings Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Plum under its wing.

As T-Mobile explains in the announcement:

This deal locks in Mint and Ultra’s connectivity to T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network for the long-term and enables them to tap into the Un-carrier’s relationships and scale to deliver their already loved products and simplified experiences to even more prepaid customers across the U.S. T-Mobile will also tap into the unique capabilities that have fueled their success in wireless, particularly Mint’s best-in-class approach to D2C marketing that customers love.

To celebrate the occasion, the communications giant mentions that Mint Mobile and Ultra customers will get some “freebies and new offers just for being a part of Team T-Mobile.” One of these new perks will be “Scam Screener,” which is a feature that uses T-Mobile’s existing ability to flag likely scam calls. Mint Mobile subscribers will soon get free roaming in Canada (unlimited talk and text and 3Gb of high-speed data). Meanwhile, in the coming weeks, Ultra customers will get an enhanced data roaming option if they are in Mexico.