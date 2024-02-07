T-Mobile ramps up the discounts with new rewards program

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is launching a new loyalty program called Magenta Status.

The new rewards program expands upon T-Mobile Tuesdays, adding new perks and benefits.

Your perks and benefits can be managed in the T Life app, formerly the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

These days, carrier loyalty programs are a shell of what they once used to be. As these programs become decreasingly beneficial, or stamped out altogether, T-Mobile wants to save the day with a souped-up version of its own program.

Today, T-Mobile announced it will launch a new rewards program called Magenta Status. In the announcement video, the company states that Magenta Status doubles down on T-Mobile Tuesdays — which offers discounts and free stuff to subscribers every Tuesday — and expands it out to give customers benefits and perks every day.

Essentially, the company has formed partnerships with brands like Hilton, Hertz, and Live Nation to give its customers discounts on products and services. One such perk is 15% off when you stay at any Hilton hotel brand. Another is a $5 ticket to see a major movie release every month. These new set of deals come on top of the benefits that are already offered by T-Mobile Tuesdays.

The company adds that all of your perks and benefits can be managed in the T Life app, formerly known as the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. If you belong to Metro by T-Mobile, unfortunately, you won’t be able to take advantage of Magenta Status. This program appears to only apply to T-Mobile customers specifically. Magenta Status will become available on February 13.

