Despite its attempt to appeal, T-Mobile must pay $92m for failing to protect customer location data

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A D.C. court upheld a $92 million FCC fine against T-Mobile for failing to protect customer location data.

The ruling follows broader FCC fines issued in 2024 against AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, ranging from $47M to $92M.

T-Mobile argued the FCC misinterpreted the law and violated its rights but lost; the company says it stopped sharing location data over six years ago.

Another day, another set of fines for the big carriers. This time, as first reported by Fierce Network, a D.C. court has ruled that T-Mobile must pay a $92 million fine levied against it by the FCC.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

All the major wireless carriers have faced increasing privacy issues in recent years, with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile each experiencing multiple breaches of sensitive customer information. This includes addresses, Social Security numbers, billing details, and location data. The latter has been a particular concern for regulators, leading the FCC to issue fines in 2024 ranging from $47 million to $92 million, depending on the carrier.

As expected, the carriers filed appeals, but T-Mobile is the first to receive a ruling. The court found T-Mobile is responsible for protecting customer data from misuse by third parties. Since T-Mobile failed to do so, the penalty was deemed justified.

According to U.S. District Court Judge Florence Pan, T-Mobile (and Sprint, which is included by affiliation) did not dispute the facts of the case — only whether they constituted a violation of law. The company argued that the FCC misinterpreted the Communications Act, miscalculated penalties, and violated its Seventh Amendment rights by denying a jury trial. The court rejected these claims.

T-Mobile responded that it stopped sharing location information more than six years ago and is “currently reviewing the court’s action” without further comment.

While the fines may seem substantial, they serve as a reminder that carriers need to be held accountable for lapses in customer data security, even if such penalties tend to be nothing more than a drop in the bucket for giant companies like this.

Follow