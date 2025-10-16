Have a legacy T-Mobile plan? You may qualify for this $830 'any condition' trade-in credit

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is reportedly running a new $830 “any condition” trade-in offer (Promo R339) that began on October 2 and includes many older Android and iPhone models.

The promo seems targeted mainly at legacy Simple Choice users, giving older plan holders a rare chance to qualify for a major deal.

Unfortunately, it isn’t listed in the T-Life app for most users, and must be confirmed through a rep (call or text 611).

T-Mobile might offer a wide range of phone deals and promotions, but most of the time, there are clear restrictions on who is eligible. Some deals require a higher-end plan to qualify, but nearly every offer requires at least a current entry-level plan. This usually means customers with older, legacy plans are left out in the dark. Thankfully, every once in a while, an offer comes along that even older plans like Simple Choice can take advantage of.

According to several users on Reddit, some have been able to get in on a new $830 “any condition” trade-in offer.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Starting on October 2 and dubbed Promo R339, this offer reportedly accepts many older Android and iPhone devices for trade-in and allows upgrades across a range of Android and iPhone models. There are a few potential catches, though.

First, the deal isn’t officially listed in the T-Life app for most users, and in many cases will require talking to a rep in-store or by dialing or texting 611. This has raised red flags for some users, and understandably so. In 2025, it’s hard not to be skeptical of any rep promising something that can’t be easily verified in your account or app settings. There’s been a notable rise in customer service agents overpromising to meet commission targets, even when those promises don’t hold up.

Users who have successfully taken advantage of the offer say they verified it through multiple sources (chat, store, etc.), though it appears to be a segmented promotion targeted primarily at T-Mobile Simple Choice users. This is likely an effort to lock legacy customers into a device payment plan, ensuring they’re less likely to jump ship.

At least one user claimed they found the offer by searching: T-Mobile: $830 off any flagship device to select customers on any rate plan with eligible phone trade-in in any condition. Promo updated 10/2. However, I can’t personally verify this.

It’s unclear if all Simple Choice users are covered. While most who have tried have had success, a few commenters said they were told they weren’t eligible. It’s also unknown if this deal applies to other older legacy plans, such as Magenta 1.0 users who didn’t receive the earlier automatic upgrade to Go5G Plus.

If you decide to inquire about this promo, keep these points in mind: Call 611 first . Several users said the T-Life chat claimed their account wasn’t eligible, but calling 611 worked. The rep might initially say no, but asking to be transferred to retention often changes that.

. Several users said the T-Life chat claimed their account wasn’t eligible, but calling 611 worked. The rep might initially say no, but asking to be transferred to retention often changes that. Log everything . For chat-based interactions, take screenshots. For calls, write down key details of what was promised.

. For chat-based interactions, take screenshots. For calls, write down key details of what was promised. Check your account afterward . Monitor it in the days and weeks that follow for suspicious fees or anything suggesting the deal wasn’t applied correctly.

. Monitor it in the days and weeks that follow for suspicious fees or anything suggesting the deal wasn’t applied correctly. Costco users: After T-Mobile adds the offer to your account, you can contact Costco T-Mobile at 833-428-1765 to set up the deal through their stores. This nets you a $100 Costco gift card per line and waived activation fees. Have any of our readers tried this offer successfully? We’d love to hear how it went in the comments below. Not sure you want to stick with the Uncarrier much longer? Be sure to also check out our guide to the 5 best T-Mobile alternatives.

Follow