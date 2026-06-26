Using T-Mobile abroad just got a lot pricier

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The price of T-Mobile’s international roaming voice minutes has increased from 25 to 50 cents per minute.

10-day and 30-day prepaid International Passes are also increasing in price.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw T-Mobile subscribers reporting getting warnings that international voice roaming would soon get way more expensive, with per-minute rates doubling effective June 25. That change is now in effect, and another related service is getting pricier, too.

A post on the T-Mobile subreddit by user dwc1 reminds us that T-Mobile’s international voice roaming rate has gone from 25 to 50 cents per minute. We knew that was coming, but a comment on the post points out that the carrier’s prepaid International Passes have also gone up in price.

T-Mobile’s International Passes are sold in one-day, 10-day, and 30-day varieties, each coming with unlimited calls and texts for the duration of the pass, as well as a set amount of mobile data. The one-day version remains $10, but the 10-day has increased from $35 to $50 (about a 43% increase), and the 30-day has shot up from $50 to $75 (50% more).

With roaming minutes having doubled in price, the 10- and 30-day passes are looking like stronger deals than before, comparatively. Still, for anybody who regularly uses T-Mobile abroad, none of this is good news.

Are you affected by T-Mobile’s international price hikes? Tell us about it in the comments.

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