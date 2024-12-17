T-Mobile's Hulu perk reportedly coming to more plans — with a catch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is adding Hulu (with ads) to more plans than just Go5G Next.

The catch is that your account must have originally offered Netflix Standard to qualify.

While the perk is nice, there is no way to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle or the add-free tier.

Hulu was initially introduced as a one-time perk for T-Mobile’s Go5G Next legacy plans, replacing as compensation for switching Netflix Standard to the ad-based tier. Customers were given a code that could be redeemed for a free year. Earlier this month, we learned that T-Mobile’s Hulu perk was set to undergo a few changes, some of which weren’t necessarily positive. At the time, it appeared this perk would still be limited to Go5G Next plans, but that no longer seems to be the case.

According to Reddit user Covette_77, T-Mobile will begin offering Hulu (with ads) for free on additional plans starting January 7th. While this sounds like good news, there is a catch. The perk will only be automatically added to plans for customers who had Netflix Standard prior to January 2024, with billing conveniently managed through the T-Mobile app. However, customers who signed up this year and have a plan that includes Netflix (with ads) will not be eligible.

As with Go5G Next customers, this Hulu perk cannot be upgraded to a Disney Bundle or an ad-free tier. It’s a take-it-or-leave-it deal — either you accept what T-Mobile provides or pay for a higher tier yourself.

T-Mobile has yet to officially confirm these changes to its Hulu perk. We’ve reached out for comment and will update this post if and when more details emerge. For what it’s worth, the original poster is a well-known figure in T-Mobile subbreddit and has a solid track record. Still, until it’s official there is at least a possibility that there are a few other changes or surprises in store.

