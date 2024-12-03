T-Mobile's Hulu perk could soon become much worse, especially for Disney Plus fans

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s Hulu (with Ads) perk will soon see some changes that will affect Go5G Next users and some folks with legacy plans that previously included ad-free Netflix service.

Those who were previously using one-time codes for a year’s free service will now log in the same way as you would with T-Mobile’s Netflix perk.

Going forward you will have to remove the Disney Plus perk entirely if you want T-Mobile to keep paying for Hulu. There’s also no way to upgrade to the ad-free Hulu experience.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile added Hulu (with ads) as a free Go5G Next perk, largely to compensate for the fact that Netflix would no longer be ad-free under any of T-Mobile’s plans. Customers on legacy plans that previously included ad-free Netflix were initially given a one-time code for a year of free service, which is now set to expire for many. With Disney’s recent price increases, uncertainty surrounded the future of the Hulu perk in 2025, but a new report from The Mobile Report sheds some light on the matter.

While The Mobile Report states they cannot share source documents yet, it appears T-Mobile will continue offering Hulu using the same system as its other perks, like Netflix. Essentially, you’ll sign in to Hulu through T-Mobile and set T-Mobile as the payment method on your Hulu account to ensure seamless billing. That said, there are some notable changes to how Hulu with Ads will function.

First, unlike Netflix, there will be no option to upgrade to an ad-free Hulu experience. Second, those who received a free upgrade to Hulu earlier this year had the option to add the Disney Plus bundle, but that option will no longer be available. To continue receiving the free Hulu perk, you’ll need to remove the Disney Plus add-on. In other words, you can either enjoy Hulu with Ads for free or pay full price for the Disney Plus bundle.

Which plans are eligible for the free Hulu perk? For newer plans, only Go5G Next includes access. However, customers on older grandfathered plans that originally offered ad-free Netflix prior to January 2024 will also retain access to the free Hulu promotion.

