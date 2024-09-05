T-Mobile phone subscribers may soon be able to get 5G Home internet for as little as $30 a month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile may soon offer discounted 5G home internet service for as low as $30 a month for those who also have T-mobile postpaid phone service.

The Plus tier also sees a $20 discount, bringing service down to just $50 a month.

While you can’t get T-Mobile Home Internet for $30 a month yet, the Plus tier’s promotional pricing is already in effect.

T-Mobile may soon offer its 5G Home Internet service for just $30 a month, at least for those who already subscribe to a postpaid T-Mobile unlimited phone plan.

According to documents shared with The Mobile Report, to qualify for the new $30-a-month rate, you’ll need at least one voice line on any T-Mobile postpaid account. Alternatively, if you already have a 5G Home Internet account, you can add a second line for just $30 a month. Business accounts can also take advantage of the discount, as long as they have fewer than 13 lines.

While T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is a good starter plan, those with larger families or higher-than-average internet usage may want to consider Home Internet Plus instead. Just be aware the discount for that plan is not as generous, reducing the price by only $20, bringing the service down to $50 a month. The key difference in the Plus tier is the inclusion of a higher-performance 5G Wi-Fi gateway, ensuring the best possible speeds. Is that worth the extra $20 a month? We’d say so, but it really depends on your needs.

As 5G home internet service continues to expand across more regions in the US, more carriers are offering discount promotions like this. In fact, Verizon offers a similar program, with discounts ranging from $15 to $25 a month, depending on the plan. Still, T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service remains one of the most affordable options, making it a solid choice for those on a budget.

Keep in mind that this promotion hasn’t gone into effect yet, at least not for the cheaper tier. For those interested in 5G Home Internet Plus, you can sign up now for just $50 a month, as long as you are already a T-mobile postpaid phone subscriber.

