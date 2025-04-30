Hate paying taxes? This may be your last chance to get a T-Mobile plan without them

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Today may be your last chance to sign up for a Go5G plan if you prefer it to the new Experience plans.

Starting May 1, third-party stores can technically still activate Go5G, but they won’t be compensated, making help hard to find.

In many ways, the new plans aren’t that different, and for a select few, the Experience Beyond plan might actually be worth the switch, but it’s important to note the new plans no longer include taxes and fees in the advertised pricing.

T-Mobile recently announced its new Experience plans, which the company billed as upgrades to the older Go5G offerings. However, one major change went unmentioned in its flashy announcement video: taxes and fees are no longer included in the advertised prices.

For many, the Experience plans just aren’t worth it. While T-Mobile no longer publicly advertises Go5G plans, it has still been possible to sign up for the older plans by speaking directly with a customer service representative or visiting a retail store. That window, however, may be closing as early as tomorrow.

Corporate stores have already stopped allowing plan switches, but up until now, third-party stores were still able to make the change. Starting May 1, that will technically remain possible — but there’s a big catch.

According to several posts from T-Mobile reps at third-party retailers, these stores will no longer receive any commission or compensation for activating Go5G plans after April 30. In other words, unless you have a personal connection, you’re unlikely to find someone willing to help you make the switch after today.

Are there any other options? A few reps have suggested that switching through the T-Mobile app may still work, but that method isn’t guaranteed, and probably won’t remain available long-term.

Bottom line: if you were planning to sign up for T-Mobile before the Experience plans launched, today may be your last realistic chance.

