T-Mobile Hulu on US perk now starting to roll out to more customers, with some hoops required

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s Free Hulu on US perk is officially available now for new Go5G customers through the T-Life app.

Customers who had Hulu previously to make up for Netflix account changes may have to wait up to 10 days to officially turn on the benefit.

It’s also possible to force the issue and get access sooner through customer service.

T-Mobile initially offered Hulu as a one-time benefit, giving customers anywhere from six months to a year of Hulu as a way to make up for the move from Netflix Standard to Netflix Basic. We’ve previously covered rumors suggesting T-Mobile would officially add Hulu with ads as a perk for new Go5G Next members going forward, while also continuing to offer free access for legacy accounts for any plan that previously had Netflix Standard as a free perk prior to January of 2024. According to The Mobile Report, this change is rolling out now, though it requires certain users to go through a few hoops first to ensure continued access.

Let’s break down the Hulu perk into the three groups that are eligible for it: Go5G Next customers with accounts opened after December 4 of 2024

Go5G Next customers with accounts opened prior to December 4 of 2024

Any plan that had Netflix Standard prior to January of 2024 The first group should be able to activate the perk immediately. All you need to do is go to the add-ons page and select Hulu from the list. For those who opened a Go5G Next account before that (or any plan that previously had Netflix Standard), you’ll also get the benefit but it may not be ready just yet as provisioning can reportedly take up to 10 days.

You can check to see if your older plan can now access the perk through the T-Life app. You’ll want to go to Manage > Plans > Manage add-ons. Scroll down until you see “Hul with ads”. If it shows a price of $9.99 a month, you don’t have true access yet but if you see “Hulu with ads on US” you can activate now.

If you don’t have the perk yet, you can either wait the 10 days or so that are necessary or you can contact customer support and request access early. Unless you need the perk changed over right this minute, we recommend just waiting in most cases, but at least the option is there. For those who have turned on the perk in the T Life app or via customer service, don’t forget to cancel your Hulu service that was previously paid for via a credit.

Overall we are happy to see Hulu come to more T-Mobile customers, but we don’t love that there’s no way to upgrade the plan to a bundle or to pay extra to remove ads. Still, most US carriers have moved away from free perks altogether, so we suppose beggars can’t be choosers here.

