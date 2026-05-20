T-Mobile's latest loyalty perk is a free Pixel 10, but here's the fine print

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is running several offers that let existing customers upgrade to Pixel 10 series devices for free.

You can get an $800 credit if you upgrade to Pixel 10 on an existing T-Mobile Experince plan.

Similar offers are also available for Pixel 10a, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the latest iPhones.

Mobile phone bills, including those for T-Mobile subscribers, are consistently going up. Thankfully, there are always some offers that let you get some respite. The one we’re looking at today lets get a free Pixel 10 with a qualifying T-Mobile plan.

T-Mobile is running a promotional offer for its loyal customers, where you can trade in any existing device, and get up to $800 in discounts that can be redeemed to get a free Pixel 10 in exchange. According to reports, you can also use the credit to get a Pro model by paying only the remaining cost.

Reddit / koolbonsai

Based on the description, T-Mobile seems pretty relaxed about the phone’s condition you’re expected to turn in. According to one report, the offer still holds even if your phone’s screen is cracked.

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You can check if you’re eligible by heading to T-Mobile’s T-Life app under the section that says “promotions available.” The offer appears to be a targeted promotion, but there’s no harm in reaching out to the customer support or visiting a nearby store to explore your chances. You would also require a good credit score to qualify for the offer.

Additionally, the offer notably requires you to be on one of T-Mobile’s Experience plans, including the recently introduced “Experience More.” These aren’t the cheapest plans, starting at $85 per month for a single line, but you can enjoy a five-year price lock and bundled benefits, including subscriptions to Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu.

While a free Pixel 10 is appealing, it’s important to note that the $800 will be split into 24 monthly payments and credited back to your account, most likely as $33.33 monthly bill credits. You would still be required to pay government taxes in addition to a one-time $35 activation fee. Even with those, this is a pretty tempting deal, too difficult to resist.

For some odd reason, if you don’t qualify for this offer (or don’t want an $800 device in the first place), T-Mobile is running another offer that lets you get the cheaper Pixel 10a instead. To avail this, you’ll need to be on a plan that costs $60 a month. Similarly, you can get a Pixel 10 Pro if you have at least three lines and spend at least $85 per member. For both of these plans, you don’t need to include a trade-in.

Meanwhile, if you’d rather have an iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, or iPhone 17e, T-Mobile is also running various offers for existing and new customers to get devices for practically free.

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