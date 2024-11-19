T-Mobile launches free phone promotion for select iPhone and Android users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering free phone replacements to select customers due to network changes.

You can only find out if you are eligible for the promotion by receiving an official email or text from T-Mobile.

iPhone users are being offered $830 off new models from the iPhone 16, 15, 14, or SE series, while Android users can select from a wide range of devices, including the Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 9 series.

T-Mobile is reportedly offering select customers a free phone replacement as part of a program addressing network changes related to Band 71 (operating at 600 MHz) and its 5G equivalent, N71. This network band is particularly useful in rural areas, where it is often the only available signal for T-Mobile users.

As part of its layered 5G strategy, T-Mobile uses N71 for its slowest but far-reaching connection. That means some customers in more remote areas might only be able to access a 600 MHz signal. To ensure continued service, T-Mobile now seems to be offering free phone replacements to users whose devices are incompatible with the new network standards.

Documents reviewed by The Mobile Report indicate that, since October 31, affected customers have been receiving offers to get a new phone through a two-year installment plan. The promotion includes two separate deals for iPhone users and one for Android customers.

iPhone users with incompatible devices can get up to $830 off a new model from the iPhone 16, 15, 14, or SE series when they trade in their old phone. Two different offers are available, one of which allows for trade-ins of damaged phones. Android users can receive up to $800 off a wide range of current devices, including popular models like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 9.

However, these offers are not open to all customers. Only those who receive a direct notification via email or text will be eligible for the deal. There’s no way of checking if you are eligible for the free phone upgrade or not. T-Mobile has advised that customers should not attempt to claim the promotion without being officially notified, as doing so will not guarantee eligibility.

For more information, check your inbox for an email from the carrier or contact T-Mobile directly if you think you are eligible for the promotion. If you’re interested in buying a new phone, check out these T-Mobile deals.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments