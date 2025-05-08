T-Mobile is offering its loyal users a free line, do you qualify?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering select customers a “free” line promo, though it includes a $10 monthly connection charge.

You must meet certain conditions, including having a 5-year-old account and no recent line cancellations.

Eligible users should have received a text, but you can contact support to check your status.

While I’ve found it harder to recommend T-Mobile since the launch of its new Experience plans, there are still a few perks that help the carrier stand out — one of the biggest being its history of offering free lines. While truly free line promos have been rare lately, that’s starting to change today for some lucky T-Mobile customers.

The news first broke via a leak from The Mobile Report, and it’s since been confirmed by multiple reps on Reddit. Notably, this promotion isn’t limited to regular consumer accounts — business and employee accounts are eligible too.

The offer officially begins May 8, though there’s no word on how long the offer will be available. If you’re eligible, you should have already received a text message from T-Mobile. If not, it might still be worth reaching out to customer service directly. It’s also possible you can find the offer yourself in the T Life app by checking your account for the “Loyalty BYOD May 2025” segment within the app.

To qualify for the free line, you must meet these requirements: Your account must be at least 5 years old.

You can’t have more than one free line already.

You can’t have an Insider Discount, Works Perk, or Hometown Discount.

You must not have canceled a voice line in the last 90 days.

You must bring your own device — financing isn’t allowed on this line. Keep in mind: although it’s branded as a “free” line, it does come with a $10 a month Device Connection Charge. That’s still cheaper than a regular line, but its a far cry from the good old days when you could get a free line for actually free.

There’s no word on how long this promotion will run, so if you qualify and could use an extra line, it’s worth jumping on it sooner rather than later.

