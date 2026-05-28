Having issues with T-Mobile's fiber internet? Here's what's going on

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile users are running into issues with their fiber internet.

Reports appear to have started around 1:00 AM ET and peaked at around 8:00 AM ET.

The number of reports has declined since 8:00 AM, but it appears some users are still experiencing an outage.

If you’re having trouble with your home internet, you’re not alone. A large number of T-Mobile users appear to be experiencing an issue with their fiber internet.

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Over on Twitter, there are numerous reports of T-Mobile’s fiber network being down. Reports on Downdetector also suggest that there is likely an outage. However, according to Downdetector’s heat map, it looks like the outage is mostly affecting people on the East Coast.

It appears that the reports started at around 1:00 AM ET and peaked at around 8:00 AM ET, reaching over 850 reports. Since then, the numbers have dropped considerably. However, there are hundreds of reports that are still coming in, suggesting that the problem has not been completely solved yet.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation. This article will be updated when T-Mobile’s fiber network is back online.

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