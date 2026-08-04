T-Mobile wants to make switching providers easier with its revamped plans

T-Mobile has been pushing loyal customers away by killing off many of its legacy plans. At the same time, the carrier is attempting to attract new members. Its latest attempt aims to take the pain out of switching to a new wireless provider.

T-Mobile has announced a new initiative called the “Nothing” plan. According to the press release, the aim is to tackle the barriers that prevent people from wanting to switch, namely the financial barrier. This will see the rollout of revamped versions of its existing Essentials, Experience More, and Experience Beyond plans.

The new plans will be called Essentials 2.0, Experience More 2.0, and Experience Beyond 2.0. These plans offer the following:

Essentials 2.0: Unlimited talk and text, 50GB of premium data, T‑Mobile Tuesdays weekly perks, and more.

Unlimited talk and text, 50GB of premium data, T‑Mobile Tuesdays weekly perks, and more. Experience More 2.0: Everything in Essentials 2.0, plus unlimited premium data, high-speed data in over 215 destinations, mobile hotspot, Netflix on Us, Apple TV for just $3/month, a 5-year price guarantee, deals on the latest devices, and more.

Everything in Essentials 2.0, plus unlimited premium data, high-speed data in over 215 destinations, mobile hotspot, Netflix on Us, Apple TV for just $3/month, a 5-year price guarantee, deals on the latest devices, and more. Experience Beyond 2.0: Everything in Experience More 2.0, plus T-Satellite connectivity, a streaming bundle (Hulu, Netflix, and MLB.TV on Us), Apple TV for just $3/month, $5 connected device add-ons, and more.

Additionally, T-Mobile is tacking on equipment installment plan (EIP) options to these plans, which will let you pay off a device in 36 months. You’ll be able to choose between two options:

EIP Flex 36: Let’s both new and existing customers finance their device, taxes, and fees at checkout over 36 months. The company says this option helps to “lower upfront costs for everyone and eliminates them entirely for well-qualified customers.” T-Mobile doesn’t elaborate on what “well-qualified” means.

Let’s both new and existing customers finance their device, taxes, and fees at checkout over 36 months. The company says this option helps to “lower upfront costs for everyone and eliminates them entirely for well-qualified customers.” T-Mobile doesn’t elaborate on what “well-qualified” means. EIP Standard 36: The traditional 0% APR financing option, but now available over 36 months.

The Flex 36 option, in particular, will let you walk away with a new phone with $0 out-of-pocket upfront, hence the “Nothing” plan name.