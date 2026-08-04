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T-Mobile wants to make switching providers easier with its revamped plans
Aug 4, 2026 — 4:06 PM ET
- T-Mobile is launching revamped versions of its flagship plans on August 6.
- The new plans include Essentials 2.0, Experience More 2.0, and Experience Beyond 2.0.
- The carrier is also introducing new 36-month financing options and student perks.
T-Mobile has been pushing loyal customers away by killing off many of its legacy plans. At the same time, the carrier is attempting to attract new members. Its latest attempt aims to take the pain out of switching to a new wireless provider.
T-Mobile has announced a new initiative called the “Nothing” plan. According to the press release, the aim is to tackle the barriers that prevent people from wanting to switch, namely the financial barrier. This will see the rollout of revamped versions of its existing Essentials, Experience More, and Experience Beyond plans.
The new plans will be called Essentials 2.0, Experience More 2.0, and Experience Beyond 2.0. These plans offer the following:
- Essentials 2.0: Unlimited talk and text, 50GB of premium data, T‑Mobile Tuesdays weekly perks, and more.
- Experience More 2.0: Everything in Essentials 2.0, plus unlimited premium data, high-speed data in over 215 destinations, mobile hotspot, Netflix on Us, Apple TV for just $3/month, a 5-year price guarantee, deals on the latest devices, and more.
- Experience Beyond 2.0: Everything in Experience More 2.0, plus T-Satellite connectivity, a streaming bundle (Hulu, Netflix, and MLB.TV on Us), Apple TV for just $3/month, $5 connected device add-ons, and more.
Additionally, T-Mobile is tacking on equipment installment plan (EIP) options to these plans, which will let you pay off a device in 36 months. You’ll be able to choose between two options:
- EIP Flex 36: Let’s both new and existing customers finance their device, taxes, and fees at checkout over 36 months. The company says this option helps to “lower upfront costs for everyone and eliminates them entirely for well-qualified customers.” T-Mobile doesn’t elaborate on what “well-qualified” means.
- EIP Standard 36: The traditional 0% APR financing option, but now available over 36 months.
The Flex 36 option, in particular, will let you walk away with a new phone with $0 out-of-pocket upfront, hence the “Nothing” plan name.
On top of that, the carrier is throwing in Student Perks plans. If you’re a student, you’ll be able to get a wireless line for $30 a month with AutoPay, plus taxes and fees. The carrier sweetens the deal with access to 12 months of free DashPass by DoorDash, weekly T‑Mobile Tuesdays discounts, and perks like Shell Fuel Reward savings and a monthly $5 movie ticket. You’ll also be able to sign up for a student-exclusive 5G Home Internet bundle, which comes with a $200 virtual prepaid card.
T-Mobile says that its revamped Essential and Experience plans will launch on August 6.
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