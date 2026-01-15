T-Mobile now lets you save $1,000 a year, but you’ll need to read the fine print

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is coming for Verizon and AT&T customers with a new Better Value Plan built for heavy data users and frequent travelers.

With AutoPay, three lines cost $140/month before taxes, or about $46 per line.

You get 250GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, and the plan includes 30GB of high-speed data usable in Canada, Mexico, and over 215 international destinations.

In a bold move aimed squarely at poaching customers from Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile has launched its new Better Value Plan, offering strong benefits for people who use a lot of data and those who travel internationally.

The main difference is not just a lower monthly price. T-Mobile wants customers to get valuable features without paying for the highest tier. With AutoPay, three lines cost $140 per month before taxes and fees, or about $46 per line.

The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. T-Mobile says this is premium data, so there should be no unexpected slowdowns during normal use. The plan is especially notable for its hotspot and international features, offering 250GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

For travelers, there’s also 30GB of high-speed data usable in Canada, Mexico, and more than 215 international destinations, making it easier to rely on your phone abroad without having to hunt for Wi-Fi right away.

The plan also includes entertainment perks. Netflix Standard and Hulu with ads come with the plan, and Apple TV+ is available for a small extra monthly fee.

There’s also a future-facing angle. The plan supports T-Mobile’s satellite connectivity service, meaning limited messaging can still work in areas without traditional cellular coverage. On top of that, T-Mobile is promising a five-year price lock on talk, text, and data.

That said, this plan isn’t for everyone. You need at least three lines to qualify, and some legacy discounts, including certain free line promotions or Insider deals, may not carry over if you switch.

If you already have a heavily discounted older plan, switching could end up costing more over time. But for families paying full price with other carriers, T-Mobile says you could save over $1,000 per year when you include the streaming and hotspot benefits.

Follow