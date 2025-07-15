T-mobile is offering a 6-month trial of Apple TV Plus for new and existing users

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR For a limited time, most T-Mobile plans that don’t include Apple TV Plus are already eligible for a six-month Apple TV Plus trial, even if you have used a trial before.

The offer ends July 28th, but T-Mobile notes there are limited quantities and so you’ll need to act sooner rather than later.

You can sign up today from the T-Life app, but be aware that a few plans won’t receive this offer, like Simple Choice and the “4 for $100”.

While Apple TV Plus is already included with Experience Beyond, Experience More, and several older legacy plans, what if you have a cheaper T-Mobile plan? Although you won’t get free access indefinitely, T-Mobile is currently offering a six-month Apple TV Plus trial, even for those who have already redeemed an Apple TV trial in the past.

This promotion is part of the latest T-Mobile Tuesdays perks. While the offer officially ends on July 28th, T-Mobile says it is available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are interested, you should claim it soon, since it could run out before the end date.

The fine print mentions only one offer per account, but The Mobile Report points out that the benefit appears to be applied on a per-line basis, which may let multiple family members get a trial. Most current and legacy plans are eligible, though some plans like “4 for $100” or Simple Choice may be left out.

One of the worst parts about free trials is the risk of forgetting to cancel and getting charged later. Thankfully, you can sign up and immediately cancel, and you will still keep your six months of Apple TV Plus access. This way, you will not have to worry about surprise charges. To claim the offer, just open your T-Life app and sign up now.

