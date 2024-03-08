Best daily deals

T-Mobile is temporarily slashing activation fees for new lines, leak reveals

For a limited time, activating new lines wouldn't cost you the $35 one-time fee.
T Mobile logo straight MWC 2022
Eric Zeman / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • A leaked document reveals T-Mobile is reducing its activation fee from $35 to just $5 for new lines.
  • This promotion kicks off today, March 8th, but there’s no word on when it ends.

Existing or potential T-Mobile customers frustrated by the Device Connection Charge (DCC) fee may be in for some relief. A leaked internal document obtained by The Mobile Report reveals a surprise move by T-Mobile to significantly reduce the DCC for a limited time.

The DCC is a one-time unified fee charged for both phone upgrades and new line activations. It’s something that has long been a point of contention for customers. This flat fee, typically $35, could add a significant upfront cost, especially for families adding multiple lines.

According to the leaked document, T-Mobile is slashing the DCC to just $5 for new lines starting today, March 8th, 2024. This represents a substantial $30 discount and applies to all activation methods, including online, in-store, and phone support.

Screenshot 2024 03 08 121416
The Mobile Report

It’s important to note that the discount applies exclusively to new lines. Customers upgrading phones on existing lines will still have to pay the full $35 fee. However, those adding new lines stand to benefit greatly. A family of five switching to T-Mobile, for example, would save a substantial $150 on DCC, bringing their total cost down to just $25.

The document also clarifies that the promotion applies to new lines activated with either phones purchased through the Equipment Installment Plan or customer-owned devices brought to T-Mobile. T-Mobile for Business customers adding new lines are also eligible for the discounted fee.

While we wait for an official announcement from T-Mobile, the document simply lists the end date as “To Be Announced.” So it remains to be seen how long this strategy will remain in effect. However, for those considering a switch to T-Mobile, now might be a great time to take advantage of the significant savings on new activations.

