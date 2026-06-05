T-Mobile's most affordable 5G home internet plan just got worse

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has added an artificial data speed cap to its Rely 5G home internet plan.

The plan now tops out at a speed of 354 mbps.

The carrier’s other 5G home internet plans are still uncapped.

T-Mobile’s least expensive 5G home internet plan just got a little worse. The Rely Home Internet plan has been updated to include a new, artificial cap on data speeds for new subscribers. At the same time, prices for the 5G plans have increased.

As spotted by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile’s Rely Home Internet plan was previously advertised as offering download speeds in a typical range of 170 to 498 mbps, depending on your location. Now, though, it’s rated as offering speeds up to 354 mbps, meaning new subscribers in areas that used to enjoy higher speeds are getting a worse deal than before.

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Prior to the change, all of T-Mobile’s 5G home internet plans offered the same speed range, with different tiers differentiated by perks like Wi-Fi 7-compatible routers and bundled video streaming plans. Those other perks are still offered on the pricer plans, which are now also advertised as coming without speed caps.

The cost of all of T-Mobile’s 5G home internet plans is also increasing by $5 per month for new subscribers, though autopay discounts have also increased by $5, effectively negating that change for most new subscribers.

Existing subscribers are currently unaffected by these changes, so if you got on T-Mobile’s Rely plan before the new restrictions, your service won’t change.

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