Can't get T-Life or other T-Mobile services to work? You aren't alone

TL;DR T-Life and several internal T-Mobile systems are currently down, preventing many users from accessing accounts or reaching support via 611.

The outage appears widespread, with both customers and some employees reporting login issues and other problems.

Service is slowly returning for some users, and the disruption is expected to be temporary.

If you’re currently having trouble accessing T-Life, you’re not alone. As first spotted by Redditor GardenWeasel67, it seems T-Life and T-Mobile’s internal systems are down. Many are also having trouble reaching customer service via methods like 611.

While there’s no official word on what’s happening just yet, it’s clear this is a fairly widespread issue. Not only are dozens of users confirming that they can’t access T-Life and many other T-Mobile services, but there are also comments from alleged employees confirming issues logging into the system’s back-end as well.

As for actual phone service? At least a few people claim that they are completely unable to connect to the mobile network, though it seems for most, the issue is mostly about accessing their account information or contacting customer service.

While at least a few people claim that the problem has since resolved for them, be aware that it might take a while to come back online for everyone. There are also early reports that say the dashboard has been updated during this process, so it’s possible that there were changes in the backend that accidentally went wrong initially.

We’ll update this post if and when we learn more about what happened, but the good news is that the problem appears to be temporary.

