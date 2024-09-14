Have you ever seen a water-resistant Google TV made for the outdoors?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

There’s a point during every tech trade show like IFA where I feel like I’ve seen it all. All the phones, chargers, robot vacuums, projectors, and random geeky products. I’ve seen the press releases, I’ve walked by the booths, or someone on my Android Authority team has shown me photos and videos of it in action. But then, there are oddities. Things that stand out from the pack so much that I have to trek all the way through the summer garden to the North entrance (IFA press members would shudder at the thought) to hall 20 to see it.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

And that’s what this TV did to me. When I spotted it among the million press releases we received, I knew I had to check it out. The brand — Sylvox — was unknown to me, but the idea worth the detour: an outdoor water-resistant TV with an IP55 rating and Google TV.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

That is exactly what Sylvox was showing off at its booth. The 55-inch model of the “Pool Pro QLED 2.0” TV was mounted on a wall under a continuous water drip mimicking rain that went over it, behind it, and on the 4K QLED 2000 nits panel. On the third day of IFA, the TV was still working under those conditions. I was a bit impressed, not gonna lie.

The idea is you can just mount this TV outdoors, and it’ll handle the elements, whatever happens. You can just leave it in the garden or on a patio, and you won’t have to rush it indoors if it starts drizzling a bit. You can leave it on a porch or balcony where it may get some rain at an angle. If you have a retractable roof on your terrace, you don’t have to worry about closing it every time you’re not there because the TV will survive, just like your outdoor furniture. Even the remote is water-resistant too, so you can leave it outdoors too.

Sylvox told me it received the official Google TV certification a couple of years ago, so you’re getting the real, official Google TV experience here with the Play Store, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and everything else.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The unit wasn’t hooked up to the showfloor’s internet, but I kind of forced the Sylvox rep’s hand into connecting it to a temporary hotspot and ran YouTube on it. Our Android Authority YouTube channel looked good on it. I didn’t log in to Netflix, though.

You might like

Comments