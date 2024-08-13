SwitchBot launches a 2K Spotlight Cam with some eye-catching features

TL;DR SwitchBot just announced its new Outdoor Spotlight Cam 2K.

The smart home device incorporates AI-powered motion detection to recognize people.

A local microSD storage option lets you skip the cloud subscription if you choose.

SwitchBot, one of the big players when it comes to smart home hardware, just unveiled an advanced new security camera. The SwitchBot Outdoor Spotlight Cam 2K offers many nice features you’d want in a smart security camera, a couple of which caught our eye.

An interesting and topical new development in this model is the addition of AI-powered motion detection. This allows the camera to recognize certain people and thus dispense with unnecessary alerts.

A less glamorous but equally welcome feature is local storage, with the option to save up to 256GB of footage on a microSD card. You can still choose cloud storage if that’s your preferred approach, although it comes with a subscription fee after the free trial period.

Other noteworthy features include customizable detection zones, two-way audio, and a tamper-proof alarm. You can also watch the footage and use Alexa voice control via an Echo Show smart display. A 10,000mAh battery offers up to 180 days of continuous use, and you can extend that indefinitely by adding a SwitchBot solar panel.

The SwitchBot Outdoor Spotlight Cam 2K is available now, priced at $99.99 in the US, £99.99 in the UK, and €109.99 in the Eurozone. Head to the SwitchBot website to learn more.

