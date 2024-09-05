SwitchBot's tiniest robot vac becomes part of a 3-in-1 to tackle your whole home

SwitchBot

TL;DR SwitchBot is launching the K10 Plus Pro Combo robot vacuum.

The K10 Plus Pro Combo is a 3-in-1 vacuum that supports Matter.

Pre-orders start today for $799.99 with the official launch scheduled for later this year.

IFA 2024 is kicking off and that means there’s about to be an avalanche of new tech announcements. Of the many announcements headed our way, SwitchBot is among the first in line with the reveal of its new floor-cleaning device for smart homes.

Today, SwitchBot unveiled the K10 Plus Pro Combo, a new vacuuming product that can tackle your home’s various surfaces. The K10 Plus Pro is not alone a new product, but combined with a lightweight cordless vacuum and a dual dust collection station, it forms a new 3-in-1 solution.

SwitchBot

Starting with the robot vacuum, the K10 Plus Pro handles the floors. It is said to be able to cover up to 225 square meters on a single full charge. This vacuum is designed to take care of daily dust, pet hair, and small debris across various floor types such as hardwood, tile, and low-pile carpet. To help it navigate obstacles in your home, it features Direct Time-of-Flight (D-ToF) radar.

Meanwhile, the cordless vacuum offers up to 20,000Pa of suction power, which allows it to pick up everything from dirt to pet hair and more. It’s designed to be used in all the places the robot vacuum can’t reach, including stairs, couches, beds, and more. Adding to its versatility, it can lay flat at 180 degrees to reach under beds and sofas.

SwitchBot

It’s not uncommon for vacuums to be pretty loud, but it appears SwitchBot thought of this when creating the K10 Plus Pro Combo. The mini robot vacuum only emits 45dB when in quiet mode, while the cordless vacuum is said to be 65dB — 10dB lower than most mainstream vacuums.

Moving on to the dust collection station, it’s capable of removing waste from both the robot and the cordless vacuum into its 3L bag. SwitchBot boasts that the station has antibacterial properties with a 99.99% efficiency rate against common bacteria such as E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus (Staph infection), and Klebsiella pneumonia (Friedländer’s pneumonia). On top of that, it charges both devices at the same time.

SwitchBot

It’s important to note that this 3-in-1 vacuum is Matter-compatible. As such, it should work perfectly fine with any smart home. Speaking of Matter, the company also launched a smart air purifier, air purifier table, and roller shades that are all Matter-compatible as well.

The K10 Plus Pro Combo is available for pre-order right away on the company’s store page for $799.99. However, it will officially be available later this year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments