Switch emulation on Android just got multiplayer for the first time

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo Switch emulator Citron just got a big update to V0.6.

It has significant enhancements to performance, plus basic multiplayer support.

Some users have reported crashing and bugs, so beware before overwriting previous installations.

Yuzu might be dead, but the Citron fork of the popular Nintendo Switch emulator is alive and kicking. Less than one month after a major update improved stability and compatibility, V0.6 sets its sights on a new frontier: multiplayer.

The latest update sets the foundation for multiplayer support on Android for the first time, although the feature is still in development. Developer Zephyron claims performance has been excellent in beta testing, which is a promising start. Multiplayer was first added to the PC version of Yuzu in 2022, but it’s unclear whether this is a similar implementation.

Apart from that, the new update promises “significant enhancements” to the emulation core, focusing on optimization for Android and memory management. It should now also be compatible with more Android devices, although don’t expect any miracles on budget smartphones.

As it improves, Citron is also taking steps to avoid legal trouble from Nintendo.

A few changes are also intended to avoid legal pitfalls. We’ve previously reported that the app’s homepage has gone back and forth between a “Nintendo homebrew emulator” and a way to “Experience Nintendo Switch games on your PC,” but now the developers appear to be taking the issue more seriously.

The quickstart guide removed several references to legal gray areas, and the error message no longer refers directly to ROMs. It also now requires firmware to launch titles, although many users report errors when loading ROMs that worked previously. If you’re having issues, the developers recommend a trying fresh install and updating your firmware. Previous save data should still be compatible, but you should always back up your saves before updating.

You can download the latest Android version of Citron on the official website. The Windows and Linux builds are coming soon. Future updates promise more multiplayer and performance optimizations.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like