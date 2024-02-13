Vastly upgrade your browsing with up to 79% off Surfshark VPN

As a VPN user, I can say that it’s one of those products that I never knew I needed but now couldn’t live without. It’s a bit like the internet in that regard. Of the many providers out there, Surfshark VPN is regularly among the top-tier options, featuring on our list of the best Android VPN apps. This deal can get you set for as little as $2.49 per month.

Like all of the best VPNs, Surfshark encrypts your connection and masks your IP address. That means no one can track your location and couldn’t read your data even if it were intercepted. Then there are the additional benefits, such as accessing geo-restricted content. The list of potential advantages is too long to go into here, but Surfshark doesn’t stop at the basics. The Starter package also includes tools like a masked email generator and an ad blocker. If you go for the 24-month plan, the cost works out to just $2.49 per month.

You don’t have to commit for two years — that’s just the best way to save. For example, the same SurfShark Starter package for 12 months works out to $4 per month. Whatever plan you choose comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you’re not in love with the service.

There are two higher tiers of plans above the Starter plan for even more enhanced forms of staying safe online, with similar levels of savings to be made. Stepping up to SurfShark One adds features such as antivirus and webcam protection, plus real-time email breach alerts. The top SurfShark One Plus package even adds touches like data removal from company databases, making your web presence more anonymous than ever.

There are a lot of options to explore and plenty of money to be saved. Hit the widget above to check out the Surfshark VPN packages for yourself.

