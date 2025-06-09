Celebrate the summer with T-Mobile's latest freebie

Joe Maring / Android Authority T-Mobile's T-Life app.

TL;DR T-Mobile is giving away a free grill spatula for T-Mobile Tuesdays on June 10th, but only at corporate stores.

This is only the second spatula giveaway, following the first in 2019, and it features a simple design with a large “T” cutout.

Other T-Mobile Tuesdays deals this week include a Tastemade Plus discount, a Little Caesars offer, and savings on Shell gasoline.

The official start of summer is just around the corner, and you know what that means: it’s grilling season! T-Mobile is celebrating BBQ season with a free grill spatula available tomorrow as part of the company’s latest T-Mobile Tuesdays perks. The news was first reported on by The Mobile Report and later confirmed via T-Mobile itself.

This marks only the second time T-Mobile has given away spatulas, the first being back in 2019. This isn’t too surprising, as T-Mobile often repeats its physical giveaways — even if they’re sometimes years apart. The new spatula features a large “T” cutout, complete with the iconic dots on each side. You can get a better look in the render below, just be aware there is an error in the image that was clearly an accidental editing oversight.

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

To get the spatula, you’ll need to visit a corporate T-Mobile store and use the T-Life app on June 10th to redeem the offer. Third-party locations are not participating, so we recommend double-checking the store locator tool to identify your closest corporate location. While the spatula is this week’s headline promo, T-Mobile is also offering discounts on a Tastemade Plus subscription, a Little Caesars deal, and the usual Shell gasoline discount.

Although the T-Mobile Tuesdays experience has slowly declined over the years, it’s good to see that T-Mobile hasn’t completely given up on putting out unique promos that help set apart its giveaways from its rivals’ promos and giveaway efforts.

