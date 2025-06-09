Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Celebrate the summer with T-Mobile's latest freebie
46 minutes ago
- T-Mobile is giving away a free grill spatula for T-Mobile Tuesdays on June 10th, but only at corporate stores.
- This is only the second spatula giveaway, following the first in 2019, and it features a simple design with a large “T” cutout.
- Other T-Mobile Tuesdays deals this week include a Tastemade Plus discount, a Little Caesars offer, and savings on Shell gasoline.
The official start of summer is just around the corner, and you know what that means: it’s grilling season! T-Mobile is celebrating BBQ season with a free grill spatula available tomorrow as part of the company’s latest T-Mobile Tuesdays perks. The news was first reported on by The Mobile Report and later confirmed via T-Mobile itself.
This marks only the second time T-Mobile has given away spatulas, the first being back in 2019. This isn’t too surprising, as T-Mobile often repeats its physical giveaways — even if they’re sometimes years apart. The new spatula features a large “T” cutout, complete with the iconic dots on each side. You can get a better look in the render below, just be aware there is an error in the image that was clearly an accidental editing oversight.
To get the spatula, you’ll need to visit a corporate T-Mobile store and use the T-Life app on June 10th to redeem the offer. Third-party locations are not participating, so we recommend double-checking the store locator tool to identify your closest corporate location. While the spatula is this week’s headline promo, T-Mobile is also offering discounts on a Tastemade Plus subscription, a Little Caesars deal, and the usual Shell gasoline discount.
Although the T-Mobile Tuesdays experience has slowly declined over the years, it’s good to see that T-Mobile hasn’t completely given up on putting out unique promos that help set apart its giveaways from its rivals’ promos and giveaway efforts.