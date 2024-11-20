Xbox is letting you take your game library anywhere

TL;DR Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will now be able to stream some of the games they own.

Currently, there are 50 cloud playable games that can be streamed over Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

These titles can be played on TVs, VR headsets, and browsers.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), which offers a collection of games that can be played in the cloud. However, the titles that are available to stream are limited to what’s included in the catalog. However, that is changing today as these users will now be able to stream some of the games they own.

VP of Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering Ashley McKissick announced in a blog that Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream select games they own that aren’t part of the cloud gaming catalog. This feature will be available starting today on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) in the 28 countries in which the cloud platform is supported. You can check out if your country is one of the 28 on the supported regions page.

The blog mentions that there are 50 cloud-playable games right now, such as Animal Well, Balatro, Baldur’s Gate 3, Hades, and Hogwarts Legacy. However, the company plans to expand the number of titles in the future.

To access your owned games on browser, you’ll need to head over to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) website, sign in, and look for “Stream your own game.” It will present you with the games you own that can be streamed, as well as other games you can stream after you purchase them. On TV and VR headsets, you’ll follow the same steps, except you’ll open the Xbox app (TV) or Xbox Cloud Gaming app (VR) instead of navigating to the website.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) can be played on browsers on supported devices like PCs, smartphones, and tablets. The Xbox app is available on newer Samsung TVs.

