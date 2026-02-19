Search results for

Is Strava down for you? You're not alone

Strava says it's investigating.
17 minutes ago

motorola edge plus 2023 strava app
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Strava users are running into issues with the app.
  • The company’s status page says it is currently investigating the problem.

Strava is one of the most popular fitness apps on the market. If you’re a Strava member and you’re currently having problems trying to access it, you’re not alone. It appears the service is experiencing an outage at the moment.

Over on Strava’s network status page, the company says that it is experiencing a partial outage. It appears the issue started at around 1:46 PM ET. There has been one update since that initial warning stating that Strava is still investigating the issue.

Hundreds of users have started flocking to Downdetector to report the outage. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when the service is fully back online.

