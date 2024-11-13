Strava is launching new heatmaps for late-night warriors and early birds

Strava

TL;DR Strava is adding two new heatmaps: Night and Weekly.

Night shows frequented areas used between sunset and sunrise, while Weekly shares the latest data from the past seven days.

The Night and Weekly heatmaps will be exclusive to subscribers.

The app best known for tracking and recording athletic activities, Strava, is adding two new heatmaps. Strava’s new heatmaps will provide data tailored to the night and information from the past week.

Today, Strava announced the rollout of two new heatmaps: Night and Weekly. Similar to its existing heatmaps, these new heatmaps will show you the most popular areas where members are active so you can plan your route accordingly. Night and Weekly will join the Global and Personal heatmaps, bringing the total to four.

If you’re wondering how these new heatmaps differ from the existing ones, all you have to do is look at the names. Night is designed to help you find the most frequented areas between dusk and dawn, which could be very useful for those who prefer to start their activity in the evening or early morning. Weekly, on the other hand, updates the heatmap with data from the past seven days. As a result, the data is more up-to-date than what you get from the Global heatmap that updates every month.

Strava notes that these public heatmaps “utilize de-identified and aggregated data from public activities with visibility set to “Everyone.”” However, you’ll have the option to set your privacy to “Only You” or “Followers.”

If you’re a Strava subscriber, you’ll have access to all four heatmaps. However, free subscribers will still only have access to the Global heatmap. Night and Weekly can be accessed on mobile or the web by clicking on the Maps tab and selecting your desired option. Members will also have the ability to filter the heatmap by activity or view multiple heatmaps at once.

