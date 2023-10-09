Stranger Things season 5: Expected release date and the latest rumors

Monkey Massacre Productions

From the dark mysteries of the Upside Down to the nuanced relationships among the residents of Hawkins, season 5 promises a culmination of plotlines that have kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season, from the release date to expected story arcs.

When is Stranger Things season 5 coming out? No official date yet. By September 20, 2022, the writers had finished grid-blocking the plot of Season 5. They had started producing the show, but filming stopped with the WGA strikes in early May.

Recently, on September 27th, after a deal was struck and the strikes were called off, the production writers confirmed that they were back in action. This will likely be the last season — and will answer the questions everyone has been asking, but the Stranger Things season 5 release date is still a mystery. Speculations say it may be in late 2025 or 2026.

Stranger Things season 5 cast Key cast members will be returning for the final adventure based on what has been shared. This includes David Harbour (Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and, of course, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven).

Noah Schnapp’s portrayal of Will Byers is expected to be pivotal in this season, especially after Schnapp’s recent interviews and personal revelations. Additionally, Finn Wolfhard’s character Mike is also likely to have a significant role, particularly regarding his relationship with Will.

What to expect from Stranger Things season 5? Season 5 promises to be an epic conclusion to the Stranger Things saga. The Duffer Brothers have hinted at breaking down the mythology of the Upside Down and finally providing answers to questions that fans have had since the inception of the series.

David Harbour is said to know how the series ends, leading to many speculations. Fans of Eddie can expect his death from season 4 to have huge repercussions in the upcoming season. And with the focus being on Will’s character development, especially regarding his sexuality and relationship with Mike, there’s much anticipation about how these dynamics will unfold.

Jamie Bower has also hinted at returning next season, so will we see Vecna again? He isn’t dead, and this season will be all about destroying him once and for all.

How many episodes are in Stranger Things season 5? While the exact number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed, Matt Duffer mentioned in the Happy Sad Confused podcast that season 5 would be regular-sized, unlike the super-sized season 4. However, the series finale is expected to have a film-length runtime, similar to the finale of season 4.

FAQs

Did they start filming Stranger Things season 5? Based on the available information, filming and writing for season 5 has begun, as writers have confirmed.

Is season 5 of Stranger Things the last season? Yes, the Duffer Brothers have indicated that season 5 will be the concluding chapter of the Stranger Things series.

Does Steve die in Stranger Things season 5? He didn’t die in Stranger Things season 4. We’ll have to wait and see what happens in season 5.

