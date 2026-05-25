SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless mouse hits near-record low of $53.99 in rare deal

Gaming mice have come a long way, and the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless is an excellent example of innovation. If you’ve been looking to snag one, now’s a great time — the price just dropped 45% off retail to $53.99.

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless packs a lot of features into its ultra-light 68g frame. Designed for speed and precision, it features a TrueMove Air optical sensor for pixel-perfect accuracy during intense gaming sessions. Its 200-hour battery life and fast charging capabilities mean you spend less time plugged in and more time playing, while AquaBarrier technology provides water- and dust-resistance. This mouse is all about durability and ease of use, from its silky-smooth PTFE glide skates to its responsive and dust-resistant Golden Micro IP54 switches. It also doesn’t skimp on style, thanks to its three-zone PrismSync RGB lighting with customizable colors.

According to our deal price history, the current price of $53.99 is $43.03 below its 90-day average, making it a strong price advantage. While it’s $4 above its all-time low, it hasn’t been this low for over a year, and this deal just surfaced only three hours ago. These factors combine to make the discount a strong buy.

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