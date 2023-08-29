Can you play Starfield on the Steam Deck?

Bethesda

Valve’s Steam Deck has been something of a surprise hit, opening up demand for handheld PC gaming. But what are its prospects for running Starfield, one of the most graphically intense games on the 2023 release calendar?

QUICK ANSWER Starfield should technically run on a Steam Deck, but not well, since the Deck falls below the game's minimum requirements. Optimizations like AMD's FSR 2.0 upscaling may help, and you may be able to side-step requirements entirely if you can load Xbox Cloud Gaming. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Is Starfield coming to Steam Deck?

Bethesda is bringing Starfield to Steam, so expect it to run in some form. There’s no news on it being optimized for the Steam Deck however, which would be signaled by it having “Verified” compatibility. A game can still run on the Deck without being Verified, but it may potentially have control issues or sub-par performance.

We’d expect it to run, but not especially well. The Deck’s AMD-based system-on-chip is powerful for a handheld, but falls below Starfield’s minimum PC requirements. Graphically, for instance, the game requires at least an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, but the Deck’s GPU is equivalent to a GTX 1050.

A few things offer hope. Starfield does for instance support AMD’s FSR 2.0 upscaling technology, which should lower practical requirements. The Deck also runs games in 1280×800 resolution, which is less than the 1080p, 1440p, or 4K a desktop PC would demand.

Since Starfield is a high-profile release, both Valve and Bethesda have an incentive to optimize the game as much as possible. That might include new graphics settings, more efficient code, and/or some sort of special caching technique.

If you can load a cloud streaming service such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, that might be a workaround, but that can be cumbersome to do on a Steam Deck, and not worth the effort if you don’t have a high-bandwidth internet connection with minimal lag. Xbox streaming isn’t even available without an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

FAQs

Is Starfield multiplayer? No. It’s intended to be a solo role-playing experience, much like The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

What platforms will Starfield be released on? Since Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, the game will only be available on Windows PCs, the Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Is Starfield locked at 30fps? On Xbox, yes, since Bethesda wants to maintain both a consistent framerate and high detail. PCs are allowed to exceed 30fps, since of course they might have CPUs or GPUs more powerful than the Xbox Series X.

How many planets are in Starfield? Over 1,000, spread across 100 star systems. Only some of these have been touched by human designers, however — the rest are procedurally generated, much like the planets in No Man’s Sky.

