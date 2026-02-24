Deal: Save $100 on a Square Terminal and start accepting all payments

Figuring out which POS system can be a daunting challenge for small businesses. Square makes it simple with modern technology, user-friendliness, and affordable pricing. If you’re looking to save more, the Square Terminal is $100 cheaper today. Buy the Square Terminal for just $199.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. There is a limit of one unit per customer. It comes with a full one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Have you ever really wanted something from a local shop, only to realize the business doesn’t accept cards? I don’t know about you, but I find having to go to an ATM before buying something a pretty big inconvenience. Sometimes, I would rather not make the purchase than have to go out of my way to get cash. All of this means a business could be losing customers if it doesn’t accept card payments (or at least that is the case with me).

Accepting convenient payments is important, and you don’t have to deal with the hassle of a traditional POS system anymore. Square makes POS payments easy, convenient, and modern. Also, in this case, you can save $100!

The Square Terminal is an all-in-one system that handles payments and receipts. It accepts swiping, tapping, and inserting cards. It also works with all major credit card networks, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Merchant fees start at 2.6% plus $0.10 per tap.

Want in on this deal? Make sure to catch it before it’s gone. According to Woot, this offer will be avialable for three more days or “until sold out”.

Follow