Spotify Wrapped not showing up? Here's how you can try to fix it

Spotify Wrapped is a fun way to review your musical consumption for the year, with bright graphics and personalized data revealing what your listening personality is. It’s an extremely popular feature that temporarily broke Spotify servers when it launched, but as long as you meet the requirements you should be able to see it now. If your Spotify Wrapped is not showing up and you’re feeling major FOMO, here are a few quick ways to fix it.

Before we get started, you should know that the full Spotify Wrapped is only available for a few months at the end of the year. After that you can still access it, but it will just be a simple playlist of your top songs and artists. In other words, if you’re reading this outside of November-January, don’t be surprised if you can no longer see sharable cards.

Make sure you’re eligible

Before we get into any more technical fixes, you should make sure you’re eligible for Spotify Wrapped in the first place. You don’t need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber to unlock it, although you do need to at least have an account. There are a few more criteria, some of which may be outside of your control.

First of all, you have to have listened to at least 30 seconds of at least 30 songs in the past year. These songs also need to be from at least five different artists to give Spotify a big enough sample size to come up with your personality.

The other requirement is that you live in a place without strict data protection laws. Users in the US or Europe shouldn’t have a problem, but in previous years some listeners in Sri Lanka and Ghana have discovered that the feature isn’t available due to local laws.

There are a few other potential factors, like using Private Sessions or uploading your own music. Spotify will not use any data from Private Sessions to create your Spotify Wrapped, and only songs found on the Spotify platform count.

Update your Spotify app

If you’re sure you’re eligible and Spotify Wrapped still isn’t showing up, try updating your app. Typically your apps will update automatically in the background, but if you have tweaked the settings on your device you may be using an older version that isn’t compatible with Spotify Wrapped.

To update on Android, head to the Google Play Store, then tap the circle icon in the top right. Tap Manage apps & device, and if there are any pending updates it will say Updates available. We recommend updating while you’re connected to Wi-Fi to save data.

For iOS users, open the App Store, then tap the circle icon in the upper right. Scroll down a bit to the Updates section to see if there are any pending updates. Again, connect to Wi-Fi before updating.

How to access Spotify Wrapped via search

Spotify Wrapped should appear in the banner of the mobile app, but if it doesn’t there are still a few ways to access it.

The first is via the search function within the app. Just type “spotify:datastories:wrapped” into the search bar. It won’t show a preview of any results, but if you hit search it will pull up the full Wrapped for the year.

It’s worth pointing out that you can access previous year’s Spotify Wrapped this way, too. Depending on the year, you may need to enter “spotify:genre:2021” or something similar. However, as mentioned in the intro, it will appear as a simple playlist rather than the full sharable cards you’ve seen plastered all over social media.

How to access Spotify Wrapped via a browser

Your final option when Spotify Wrapped isn’t showing up is to use a browser. Starting in 2023, Spotify made Wrapped available in the browser version of the platform for the first time, so it can serve as an easy workaround if you’re having problems with the mobile app.

Just navigate to spotify.com/wrapped on any browser. It will prompt you to log in if you aren’t already logged in, and it may redirect you to the relevant page in the app depending on which platform you’re accessing it from. Note that this works on both mobile and desktop.

The aspect ratio of the final card will depend on the platform you access it from. If you want to share the vertical version, pull it from the mobile app. If you want to share the wide version, pull it from a browser.

Why don’t I have a Spotify Wrapped personality? One of the most interesting parts of Spotify Wrapped 2023 is the “Me in 2023” personality scores, which assign a listening type like Vampire, Time Traveler, Mastermind, and others based on your listening history. These were introduced in Spotify Wrapped 2022, and are shown toward the end of the slides.

However, many users reported their Spotify Wrapped “Me in 2023” slides to be missing. If this is the case for you, go through each of the steps above and see if that fixes it, but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t. Spotify support has merely stated that it isn’t possible to display it for some users, and did not provide any further detail. Hopefully these kinks can be worked out before Spotify Wrapped 2024.

