Spotify says Wrapped 2024 is 'right around the corner'

TL;DR Spotify has started teasing the release of Wrapped 2024.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is highly speculated to be released on December 4.

The latest notification from Spotify encourages users to listen to their top songs from years past.

It’s that time of the year again when Spotify releases its yearly wrap of your listening statistics. Spotify Wrapped usually comes out after Thanksgiving, so we’re sure many of you are wondering just when to expect the release. Well, it looks like you won’t have to wait long for Spotify Wrapped 2024.

The streaming platform has reportedly started sending notifications to users with their “2024 Wrapped To-do List.” The notification reads — “The best time of the year is right around the corner. Get ready by revisiting your favorite tracks from years past.” Users can tap the options in the prompt to listen to their top songs of 2023 and 2022.

Meanwhile, it is highly speculated that Spotify Wrapped 2024 will be released on December 4. While it’s typically launched on a Wednesday, this year, Spotify Indonesia is hosting a Wrapped concert on Thursday, December 5. This has led many to believe the release will happen on December 4. However, it’s worth noting that in the past two years, Spotify Wrapped was released earlier, on November 30. So, there’s still a chance Spotify will stick to the same schedule for Wrapped 2024.

