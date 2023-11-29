Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here! Check your music stats and share your top artists!

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Spotify Wrapped creates a fun slideshow of your music listening stats for the year, highlighting your favorite artists and other data.

It’s that time of the year again! No, we aren’t talking about how Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You is gradually taking over the world, just as it does every year as we approach Christmas. It’s time for Spotify Wrapped 2023, bringing you the stats around your music listening habits on Spotify through this year.

Spotify announced the arrival of Wrapped 2023 with a short and courteous tweet that wastes no time.

When you open the Spotify app now, you will see a shiny chip for your Wrapped stats on your Home page. Click on Wrapped, and you’ll get a neat slideshow summary of your music stats for which Spotify Wrapped is famous. I could get Wrapped on the Android app, but you should be able to access it on the iOS, desktop, and website. You can also check it out on Spotify.com/wrapped.

At the end of the slideshow, you also get a shareable card to share with your friends or on social media. You can also save an auto-generated playlist of your top songs of 2023, capped at 100 songs.

I really like how Spotify’s Wrapped adds a layer of personality over a bunch of numbers and other data. For example, assigning a (made-up) music personality helps make the stat sheet appear more personal. I can’t believe I am a vampire based on my musical tastes, but that’s a topic for another day.

Here are the various characters that users can get on Spotify Wrapped 2023, along with their descriptions: Vampire: When it comes to your listening, you like to embrace a little… darkness. You listen to emotional, atmospheric music more than most.

When it comes to your listening, you like to embrace a little… darkness. You listen to emotional, atmospheric music more than most. Shapeshifter: One moment you’re head over heels for an artist. The next, you’ve moved on. Some say it’s erratic. We call it eclectic.

One moment you’re head over heels for an artist. The next, you’ve moved on. Some say it’s erratic. We call it eclectic. Robotist: You like to hit play, kick back, and let clever algorithms work their magic, track after track. Oh look, that rhymes.

You like to hit play, kick back, and let clever algorithms work their magic, track after track. Oh look, that rhymes. Fanatic: Once you pick a favorite, you never let go. Your top artist makes up more than a third of your listening. Impressive.

Once you pick a favorite, you never let go. Your top artist makes up more than a third of your listening. Impressive. Cyclops: When it comes to your listening, you’re loyal and devoted. You like to focus on one genre. Sometime while wearing a monocle.

When it comes to your listening, you’re loyal and devoted. You like to focus on one genre. Sometime while wearing a monocle. Collector: Your taste is sublime. You listen mostly to your own playlists, and we totally get why. They’re perfect, after all.

Your taste is sublime. You listen mostly to your own playlists, and we totally get why. They’re perfect, after all. Mastermind: Knowledge is power, listener. Which makes you powerful indeed, as you like to study a wide range of different genres. Clever you.

Knowledge is power, listener. Which makes you powerful indeed, as you like to study a wide range of different genres. Clever you. Alchemist: Listening is your laboratory. You create your own playlists more than other listeners do. Nice work, doc.

Listening is your laboratory. You create your own playlists more than other listeners do. Nice work, doc. Luminary: There’s a spark in you, and your listening shows it. You play light, upbeat music more than others. Bet you’re fun at parties.

There’s a spark in you, and your listening shows it. You play light, upbeat music more than others. Bet you’re fun at parties. Hypnotist: Your concentration is absolute, friend. You like to play albums all the way through, from the opening track to the final note.

Your concentration is absolute, friend. You like to play albums all the way through, from the opening track to the final note. Hunter: You’re always searching for new favorites. You skip tracks more than other listeners. Maybe it’s the thrill of the chase?

You’re always searching for new favorites. You skip tracks more than other listeners. Maybe it’s the thrill of the chase? Time Traveller: Have we met before? You travel back in time and listen to songs on repeat, again and again. The best tracks never get old. In addition to personal stats, Spotify Wrapped also highlights (separately) the global music stats. The top artist for 2023 was Taylor Swift, to no one’s surprise. Miley Cyrus’s Flowers was the top song globally, while Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was the top album globally.

Here are the top 10 lists:

Have you checked out your Spotify Wrapped stats for 2023? Share your top artists in the comments below!

