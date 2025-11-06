Spotify's new listening stats are here to tide you over until Wrapped season

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify now offers shareable weekly listening stats.

Listening stats highlight which artists and tracks you’ve listened to the most each seven days.

The feature is available beginning today for free and Premium users in many countries.

Spotify Wrapped kicks off a flurry of social media activity every December as users share their year-end listening stats. Now, Spotify’s getting a new feature that offers a little bit of that experience on demand, whenever you want it.

In a blog post this morning, Spotify announced that the app is getting a weekly listening stats feature. These weekly stats aren’t delivered in as glossy a package as the once-a-year Wrapped, which comes with a slick multimedia slideshow. Instead, your listening stats highlight which artists and tracks you’ve listened to the most in each seven-day period in a simpler, but still shareable, format.

In addition to showing what you’ve been listening to this week, Spotify’s listening stats will also include “a special highlight” about your listening — new artists you’ve been spending a lot of time listening to, listening time milestones, that kind of thing.

You’re able to share your weekly stats, both outside of Spotify in messages or social media posts, as well as within the app in its baffling new messaging interface. For Spotify, the goal here seems to be getting people talking about the app on social media throughout the year, rather than just when Wrapped drops at the end.

Spotify’s competitors offer Wrapped-like functionality, and YouTube Music even generates seasonal Recaps four times a year. If this new shareable weekly listening stats concept takes off, don’t be surprised to see other streamers follow suit in the future.

You might not see your listening stats right away — I don’t have the option yet — but Spotify says the feature is available starting today to both free and Premium users in “more than 60 markets,” including the US.

