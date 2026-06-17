Your Spotify username is about to become a lot less useful

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is informing users that username-based logins will stop working on September 1, 2026.

You’ll need to sign in using your email address and password instead.

Other sign-in methods, including Google and Apple account logins, should ideally remain unchanged.

Spotify is making a notable change to how you access your account.

The company has started emailing subscribers to inform them that username-based logins will no longer be supported starting September 1, 2026. So, if you’ve been signing in with a Spotify username and password, you’ll soon need to switch to using your email address instead.

In the email sent to users, Spotify says:

“Starting September 1, 2026, you’ll no longer be able to log in with your username. Instead, you can log in with your email.”

The email also encourages users to review or update the email address associated with their account before the change takes effect.

At the moment, Spotify offers several ways to sign in. You can use a username and password, an email address and password, or linked accounts such as Google and Apple. Based on Spotify’s notice, only the username login option is being retired. The company has not indicated that other sign-in methods will be affected.

Spotify has offered email-based authentication and third-party account sign-ins for years. However, if you’re one of those legacy users who still type your Spotify username when logging in on a new device, you’ll want to make sure you know which email address is associated with your account.

If you’re not sure which email address Spotify has on file, you can check and update it in your account settings before the September 2026 deadline.

Follow