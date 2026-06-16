Spotify now lets you judge your friends' music choices

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is introducing “Track Reactions” in collaborative playlists.

Members can react to songs in the playlist from a set of six emojis.

The feature is rolling out in select markets in the coming weeks and will be available to free and premium users.

Collaborative playlists in Spotify are a great way to create playlists with your friends and family. Everyone can add songs to the playlists, creating a unique music collection for all collaborators. Now, Spotify is making this experience even more interactive.

Spotify announced that it’s adding a new “Track Reactions” feature in collaborative playlists. With this, users can react to songs added to the collaborative playlist using emojis. The feature includes six emojis to choose from: ❤️, 😂, 👍, 🎧, 🔥, and 🥹.

Tracks in a shared playlist will now show a reaction option. Users can simply tap on it and choose a reaction to the song. Reactions are displayed inline beside the track name, and collaborators can see reactions added by other members of the playlist.

To make the feature even more social, the app will send you a notification in Spotify messages when someone you’re connected with reacts to a song you’ve added to a playlist.

Reactions are enabled by default in playlists with 10 editors or fewer. However, the feature can be enabled or disabled by the playlist owner. So, if you’ve created a playlist that’s meant to be straightforward and simple, you can turn off the feature to remove the distraction of emoji reactions beside songs.

“Track Reactions” will be available to free and premium Spotify users who are 16 years or older. The feature is rolling out over the coming weeks in select markets, though Spotify doesn’t mention which regions will get it first.

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