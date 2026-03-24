Spotify's new SongDNA feature lets you fall down a music discovery rabbit hole

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is rolling out a new SongDNA feature on Android and iOS that lets you discover collaborators, samples, covers, and more for songs.

The interactive tool allows users to explore connections between artists and tracks.

The feature is rolling out in beta now, with wider availability coming in April.

Spotify has introduced a new beta feature that could completely change how you explore music on the platform. Called SongDNA, the feature lets you dig into the creative network behind any track, helping you explore everything from its songwriters to its covers, samples, and more.

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SongDNA is built directly into the Now Playing screen on the Spotify app. The idea is to help users dive deeper into the tracks they love by creating a map of information with a single tap. However, this isn’t just static info. SongDNA is designed as an interactive discovery tool.

You can tap on any contributor to explore other artists they’ve worked with, then keep branching out from there to find related tracks, covers, interpolations, and more.

Spotify

Spotify says SongDNA is powered by a mix of artist-provided data and community contributions. Artists and labels can also manage how their work appears through Spotify for Artists.

To use SongDNA, you need to: Open the Now Playing view while listening to a track.

Scroll down to find the SongDNA card on supported tracks.

Tap to see the song’s collaborators, samples, interpolations, covers, and more. Spotify is positioning SongDNA as a companion to its existing “About the Song” feature. While it focuses on storytelling, SongDNA is all about exploration, turning each track into what Spotify describes as an “immersive experience.”

SongDNA is currently in beta and is rolling out to Spotify Premium users on Android and iOS. A broader rollout will continue through April.

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