Not everyone likes to have their music streaming service running nonstop. In fact, when studying, working, or going to sleep, listeners will likely want to turn Spotify off after a certain amount of time. If you’re one of these users, you may be wondering: does Spotify have a sleep timer?

THE SHORT ANSWER Spotify does have a sleep timer on Android and iOS. For music playback: start playing a song and fullscreen it. Press ⋮ > Sleep timer. Press on the option reflecting how long you want to listen until the audio stops. For podcast playback: start playing a podcast and fullscreen it. Press the moon-shaped Sleep timer button from the playback controls, then choose how long you want to listen to the podcast until it stops.

Does Spotify have a sleep timer function? Yes, but only on the mobile app for Android and iOS. Spotify implemented a sleep timer function for the first time back in 2019. It actually arrived on the Android version of the app before it hit Apple devices, with one of its sole purposes being the conservation of battery life.

The Spotify sleep timer is not available on the web player or desktop version of the Spotify app.

For how long can you set the Spotify sleep timer?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Currently, you can set the sleep timer to end playback after 5, 10, 15, 30, 45 minutes, 1 hour, or End of track. There is no way to set the Spotify sleep timer for longer.

How to set a sleep timer for music

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Oddly enough, there is a different process for setting up a sleep timer for music and podcasts.

In order to set a sleep timer for your music playback, follow these steps: Open your iOS or Android Spotify app.

Start playing a song.

Open it into fullscreen by tapping its title in the media playback bar at the bottom of the app.

Press ⋮ in the top right corner after the song is in fullscreen.

Scroll down the options until you see Sleep timer .

Select how long you would like to listen to music until the app automatically stops the audio.

How to set a sleep timer for podcasts and shows

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

As previously mentioned, there is a separate way to set a sleep timer for podcasts.

In order to set a Spotify sleep timer for podcasts, follow these steps: Open your iOS or Android Spotify app.

Start playing a podcast.

Open it into fullscreen by tapping its title in the media playback bar at the bottom of the app.

When full-screened, press the moon-shaped symbol to the right of the Pause button to open the sleep timer option.

Choose how long you want to listen to the podcast until it stops.

Comments