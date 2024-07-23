Search results for

Spotify sends out Royalty Report mails to unsuspecting users

The mail was sent out due to a technical glitch, and you can safely ignore it.
Published on3 hours ago

Spotify on mobile
Tech Team / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Spotify recently sent out an email asking users to view their Royalty Report.
  • The streaming service appears to have sent it out due to a technical glitch and has asked users to ignore it unless they’re an audiobook publisher on the platform.

If you’ve recently received an email from Spotify asking you to check your Passport to access your Royalty Report, you can safely ignore it. Unless you’re an audiobook publisher on the platform, this mail isn’t meant for you and Spotify appears to have sent it out due to a technical glitch.

We’ve seen several reports from Spotify users on Reddit and Spotify’s community forum about the Royalty Report email. As you can see in the following screenshot, the mail states that “A new royalty report is now available in Passport. Please use the link below to access your report.” It includes a button to view the report, which reportedly opens an official Spotify page but delivers an unauthorized user error.

Screenshot of Spotify's Royalty Report email.
Reddit/PictureTasty9644

Although some users expressed doubts about it being a potential scam, a Spotify community forum moderator has confirmed that the mail was sent out by accident. In a recent reply, the moderator said:

Due to a technical error, you may have received an email from us about Passport, a Spotify service for audiobook publishers. Please disregard this message – it requires no action from you.
We apologize for any confusion, and thank you for understanding.
