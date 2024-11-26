Spotify makes returning to old content easier with 90 days of listening history

Tech Team / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is rolling out a new page called “Recents.”

This page will save anything you listened to over the last 90 days.

The new page is rolling out today for Premium and free subscribers on Android and iOS.

Finding that podcast you meant to finish or that album you planned on listening to is about to get easier. Spotify is introducing a feature that will remember all the media you interacted with for you.

Spotify has announced (via Engadget) that it is rolling out a new feature called “Recents.” As its name suggests, Recents is a new page that will show you all the music, podcasts, and even audiobooks you recently listened to. Recents will hold onto whatever content you consume for 90 days. This way you can quickly return to that paused podcast when you’re ready or simply review what you listened to previously.

As we say hello to this new Recents page, we’re also saying goodbye to one of the tabs in the app. It appears Recents is replacing the old Listening History tab. To access Recents, you’ll need to tap on your profile, open the sidebar, and tap on Recents.

The new feature is rolling out today for both Premium and free subscribers. It will also be available on the Android and iOS apps. The rollout will be a global release, however, some users may get it sooner than others.

This news follows on the heels of a recent UI redesign to the mobile app. That redesign introduced an overhauled queue that makes it easier for users to identify upcoming tracks at a glance.

