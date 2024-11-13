Spotify's latest UI update fixes one problem but creates another

Tech Team / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has updated its mobile app, introducing a completely overhauled queue with a more modern design.

Queued songs finally display their artwork, making it easier for users to identify tracks visually.

Unfortunately, the updated queue has seemingly lost the ability to select and remove multiple songs simultaneously.

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services, catering to millions of listeners worldwide. Despite its success, however, its app continues to be riddled with minor annoyances that bother certain users. Fortunately, the latest Spotify update addresses a core queue problem that has plagued the app for years.

As spotted by u/Borapay07 on Reddit, Spotify is rolling out a fully redesigned UI for its mobile app’s queue. Most notably, the queue now displays songs’ artwork next to their names. This makes it easier for users to identify upcoming tracks at a glance, as many recognize songs visually via their album covers.

Unfortunately, though, the updated queue has seemingly dropped the ability to select multiple songs at once. Before this overhaul, users could easily mark and remove queued tracks en masse. Now, those customizing their queues may need to get rid of unwanted songs individually.

Beyond tweaking the functionality, the updated queue features a more futuristic design with bolder UI elements. Toward the bottom, users can toggle shuffle, repeat, and the built-in timer. Queued songs occupy the rest of the screen — featuring their names, artists, and album covers. At the very top, a play/pause button lives next to the track you’re currently playing. Based on the shared screenshot, it appears that the skip and rewind buttons have also been removed from the fresh queue.

Like most other Spotify updates, the overhauled queue is likely rolling out to users gradually. If you haven’t received it yet, ensure you’re running the latest version of the app on your iOS or Android phone.

