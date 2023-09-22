Social media is full of interesting tendencies, and one of the most interesting ones lately is sharing receipts of people’s most played Spotify tracks. They look pretty interesting! Today we will show you how to make your own Spotify receipts using Receiptify.

QUICK ANSWER To use Spotify Receiptify and get a receipt of your most played songs, you need to use a third-party service. Go to receiptify.herokuapp.com. Select Log in with Spotify, enter your credentials, and hit the AGREE button to allow Receiptify to access your Spotify account. After this, make your selections and the website will create your Spotify receipt. Hit Download Image to save the receipt picture.

How to get a receipt of your most played Spotify tracks Here’s a more detailed step-by-step guide for using Spotify Receiptify. On your browser, go to receiptify.herokuapp.com. Click on Log in with Spotify. Enter your credentials and Log In. You must grant permission for Receiptify to access your Spotify account. If you agree, hit the AGREE button. Choose what you want your receipt to show. You can pick between Top Tracks, Top Artists, Top Genres, Stats, or Search Albums. Pick the timeline: Last Month, Last 6 Months, or All Time. Lastly, choose whether you want to show the Top 10 or Top 50. The website will create the receipt. Hit the Download Image button to save it.

Now you can go and join the party! Share the Spotify Receiptify receipt wherever you wish. Here’s a sample of mine. Share yours in the comments, while you’re at it!

FAQs

Is Spotify Receiptify free? Spotify Receiptify is free to use. The website is ad-supported.

What does Receiptify do with my data? To use Receiptify, you need to grant the website access to your Spotify account. This may be worrisome to many of you. However, the dev swears none of your data is stored, collected, or shared with anyone.

Can I revoke Receiptify access to my Spotify account? If you’re worried about Receiptify collecting your data, you can revoke access to your Spotify account. Just go to your Spotify Manage Apps page and click on Remove Access in the Receiptify option.

Who created Receiptify? Receiptify is a third-party service created by Michelle Liu. She is an information systems student at Carnegie Mellon.

Does Receiptify only work with Spotify? Receiptify works with Spotify, Last.fm, and Apple Music.

