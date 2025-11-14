Spotify’s new Recaps audiobook tool is here to save you from your own memory failure

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Spotify is rolling out a new Recaps feature, and it’s one a lot of us could’ve used ages ago. If you’ve ever returned to an audiobook after a chaotic week and realized you remember exactly two characters and zero plot threads, Recaps is here to save you from your own memory gaps. The tool, currently in beta on iOS, uses AI to generate a short audio summary of whatever you’ve already listened to.

After 15 to 20 minutes of playtime, a Recap button appears at the top of the audiobook page you’re currently engaging with. Tap it and Spotify will deliver a tight, spoiler-free rundown of past events, jogging your memory without ruining anything yet to come. The idea is that you’re able to dive back in without rewinding.

The company stresses that its AI involvement ends with summarization. It is not training big models on audiobook content or attempting to mimic narrator voices. Instead, the tool fits into a broader push to make long-form content easier to return to. Kindles, for instance, now offer a “Story So Far” recap when you pop back into a book after too many days away.

As is often the case with beta features, there are limitations for now. Recaps only work on select English-language titles, and publishers can opt out entirely, meaning your current listen may not support it. Still, it’s a practical addition for anyone who hops between titles or comes back to a book after life inevitably gets in the way.

Recaps won’t overhaul the audiobook experience, but they might help you avoid rewinding half a chapter at a time. If Spotify expands availability and widens support, it could become a subtle quality-of-life tool listeners learn to rely on.

