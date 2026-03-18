Hearing ads on Spotify Premium today? It's not just you

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Spotify Premium users reported hearing unexpected ads this morning.

This is the third time Spotify has erroneously played ads on paid accounts in recent weeks.

Spotify says the issue has been fixed.

Spotify’s been playing ads for paying customers again. This morning, for the third time in the past few weeks, a number of users on Spotify’s Premium plan complained that they were hearing ad breaks in their music.

As spotted by 9to5Google, a number of Spotify Premium subscribers posted this morning on both social media and Spotify’s own help forums that they’d started hearing ads between tracks during playback, something the streamer’s Premium plans are supposed to stop from happening. The issue is marked as fixed now, but this keeps happening lately, and nobody seems to know why.

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User reports on Spotify’s forums seem to indicate that this morning’s issues were widespread, affecting some users on mobile, desktop, and even in cars. Along with many users hearing ads, some also report that other Premium features, like offline listening, had stopped working.

Spotify’s issue tracker now lists this problem as fixed, and the platform recommends logging out and back in again on affected devices.

This has become a fairly regular occurrence this year: Ads found their way onto Spotify Premium accounts in February and then again earlier this month. Each time, Spotify has indicated that it’s been an accident rather than a pilot for any future changes to its paid plans.

Have you heard ads on a paid Spotify plan recently? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.

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